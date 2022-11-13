Tony Adams is the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022

This weekend, Tony Adams became the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, however his fate wasn’t decided by the judges.

The unusual exit came about after Tony and his professional dance partner Katya Jones found themselves in the bottom two alongside Tyler West and Dianne Buswell.

Strictly host Tess Daly delivered the news that Tony had decided to withdraw from the competition due to an injury. As a result, the dance off did not go ahead and Tyler and Dianne went through to next week’s show.

Tess explained:

“Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Earlier this week, Tony revealed to It Takes Two host Janette Manrara that he had been having issues with his hamstring and back, noting that they had made a lift in last week’s Salsa challenging.

After performing an energetic rock themed jive this week, he told Claudia Winkleman that the training had “put a lot of pressure” on his limbs.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Tony said:

“It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help. Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion.

“It’s tough physically [but] dancing is really fantastic for you. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.”

Katya added: “Tony Adams, I will be forever grateful that I was partnered up with you, do you know what I loved? I loved us, I loved that we didn’t care what people thought, we did every single dance our way!”

Tonight’s results show opened with a touching tribute to Remembrance Sunday from the Strictly professionals while Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Zak Abel performed their single, Same Boat.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One next Saturday at 7.45pm for its annual special live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. It marks the programme’s return to the “spiritual home of ballroom dancing” since COVID restrictions came into effect in 2020.