Pick of the Plots: Monday 14th November

Jack arranges a belated birthday dinner for Amy, who refused to leave her room on the day itself. Sam wants to blag an invite to build bridges with Ricky, but Denise tells her she’s not welcome.

Amy argues with Nugget, Denzel and Lily about the rumours that are circulating about her, before rushing off home. Later, Sam lets herself into the Brannings with a dress to give to Amy. Heading upstairs, she walks in on Amy and is shocked by what she sees.

In The Vic, Jack is annoyed that Amy is a no-show, but she finally turns up with Sam in tow, hoping the dinner invite will buy Sam’s silence. However, Sam accosts Jack in the toilets and lets him know what she saw. They realise Amy is at the door and has heard everything.

Elsewhere, to keep the kids busy, Alfie challenges them to guess the code to Phil’s safe. They find serious cash inside.

Later, Alfie is roped into taking Vi to bingo He’s pushed for time having promised Tommy he will buy him a video game. Alfie has just enough time to get to the game shop when a masked gunman jumps into his cab.

Also, Finlay and Felix try to persuade Whitney to let them throw a party.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm

Toyah confides in Spider that she’s convinced Griff is a racist. Spider admires Max’s flyers and suggests he shouldn’t be wasting his talents on the likes of Griff. Is Spider putting himself at risk?

Meanwhile, Bernie suggests to Howard and Dev that they should throw a party to celebrate the fake lottery win and post pictures online to reel Fern in. Later, as Bernie waits at the bus stop, a van pulls up, a bloke jumps out, throws a bag over her head and bundles her into the back of his van. Bernie screams, but how much danger is she in?

Elsewhere, Adam congratulates Dee-Dee on clearing Stu’s name and offers her a job at the solicitors. Dee-Dee suggests to Alya that she could train her up as her legal secretary.

Also, Yasmeen admits to Stu that she still has feelings for him; Debbie tells Nick that she’s selling her share of the Bistro.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm

An agitated Moira visits Cain. Cain is taken aback when Moira admits she’s not cut out for this and that Amy has got it right by running away.

Meanwhile, Chas is thrown when Kerry reveals Al’s funeral is tomorrow and asks if she’ll consider accompanying her.

Elsewhere, Nicola is touched by Naomi’s sincerity and gains a new sense of closure.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7.30pm