BRANSON coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW next month

Sky

BRANSON coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW next month

BRANSON coming to Sky Documentaries and NOW next month

Branson doc available from December exclusively on Sky documentaries and NOW
Docuseries BRANSON is to debut in the UK on Sunday 4 December on Sky Documentaries and NOW.

The Virgin Group founder sits down with acclaimed filmmaker Chris Smith to reflect on his 70 year life, from his upbringing in Britain as the son of a tough-love mother, to his pursuits of extreme, personal daredevilry that have grown both his companies and fed his insatiable thirst for adventure.

The four-part series was filmed in 2021, just a couple of weeks ahead of Branson’s potentially historic flight into space aboard his own spacecraft.

After dropping out of school where he struggled with dyslexia, Branson began his entrepreneurial career as a 15-year-old publisher of a student magazine, and by age 22 he had become a millionaire with Virgin Records.

His launch of the airline Virgin Atlantic soon followed, along with a myriad of other Virgin branded businesses with varying levels of success, culminating in the launch of Virgin Galactic, his commercial spaceflight company in 2004.

The four-part series is directed by Chris Smith and is executive produced by Kate Noble.

