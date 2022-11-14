EastEnders online quiz show ‘Albert Squared’ to return

A line-up of Albert Square favourites will compete weekly as the ‘Walford Warriors’ and ‘East End Defenders’, with James Bye hosting.

James Bye said:

“We’ve had so much fun filming this series of Albert Squared2 – we’ve got new games, a new set and there’s a lot of laughs! Everyone really got involved and some even got quite competitive. It was great to welcome Davood, Ricky and Bonnie back for the special ex-EastEnders episode. I really hope everyone enjoys watching this series as much as we enjoyed doing it!”

Albert Squared2 has a shiny new set, but much-loved series one games ‘Get INTO My Pub’ and ‘The Well’Ard Round’ of trivia will be back.

The series will stream over nine weeks on YouTube and Facebook from Friday 18th November with two new games ‘You Ain’t My Buzzer’ and ‘Prop-a Ballers’. Each show will end with a brain-twisting emoji round.

There will also be a special ex-EastEnders episode featuring Ricky Norwood (Fatboy), Davood Ghadami (Kush) and Bonnie Langford (Carmel), plus a Christmas special on Friday December 23rd.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said:

“Following a brilliant response to the first series, we’re delighted to be bringing Albert Squared² back for round two this Christmas/festive season, as a mix of new and returning EastEnders cast go head to head in our very own gameshow that will put their E20 knowledge to the ultimate test. It’s the perfect tonic for this time of year and is definitely one all Albert Square experts at home can get involved in – let the games begin.”

Along with trivia about famous lines, plots and scenes, viewers will also get a glimpse of the co-stars’ real-life friendships and banter.

Athena Witter, Vice President of Programming for BBC Studios Digital said:

“We’re so thrilled to recommission Albert Squared. The first series proved to be extremely popular with the EastEnders audience so we’re coming back bigger, bolder and louder – it’s a joyful series.”