Ciaran Griffiths to play Jacob’s estranged dad in Coronation Street

Following his escape from evil Harvey’s clutches, Jacob has settled into life on the cobbles, enjoying his newfound acceptance, his relationship with Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney), and his job at the factory.

Jacob is unimpressed by the appearance of his father just as things are looking up for him, and he is desperate to get rid of him.

But why is Jacob so intent on having nothing to do with Damon? And despite Damon’s insistence that he wants to heal the rift with his son, could he have an ulterior motive for being in Weatherfield?

As Damon starts pushing for a business opportunity at the Bistro, should Nick (Ben Price) and Leanne (Jane Danson) be watching their backs?

Coronation Street Producer Iain MacLeod explains:

“Having Ciaran on board is so exciting and especially because the character he is playing is so interesting. Damon is charming and likeable on the surface but we will soon see he is much more complicated than that as he goes on to have an explosive impact, both in Jacob’s life and beyond.”

Ciaran Griffiths will make his on-screen debut as Damon in December. The actor is best known for his roles as Mickey Maguire in Channel 4’s Shameless and PC Gary Best in ITV’s The Bill.

He has also appeared in dramas such as The Bay and Waterloo Road and had a previous role in Coronation Street, in 2000, as Linda Sykes’ (Jacqueline Pirie) brother Dean, who was shot by the police after staging a siege at Frescho.

On being cast in the role of Damon, Ciaran said:

“I’m happy to be back in Manchester to see my family and friends after being away in Australia for the last 3 years. The city has changed so much! And what better way to tie it in with a stint on the Cobbles.

“I watched Corrie as a kid and it’s great to be back with some old friends both cast and crew.

“I’m loving having the opportunity to work with some quality Northern actors whose work I have long admired, particularly on such a complex character like Damon.”

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV