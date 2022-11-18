Coronation Street launches Hilda-inspired Wonky Duck Gin

ITV soap Coronation Street has launched its own gin for fans to enjoy over the festive period and beyond.

The Manchester based distillery, No. 186, has created the gin based on the Old Tom recipe with the subtle taste of Eccles cakes.

Featuring the classic resident’s beloved ducks on the front of the bottle, the premium drink is named Wonky Duck to commemorate the late actress Jean Alexander’s iconic character Hilda Ogden.

Lynsey Postlethwaite of No 186 said:

“It’s been a labour of love creating this beautiful, unique gin for Corrie. We know Hilda liked a port and lemon in the Rovers but we’re sure if it was around back then she’d have ordered a Wonky Duck and tonic, the hints of honey and warm currants would be right up her street.”

The name is in reference to the three small plaster ducks that, for many years, adorned Hilda’s “muriel” at No.13 Coronation Street.

Once a common decorative piece in homes across England, the ducks are now regarded as icons of the show, including appearing as landmarks in Coronation Street Monopoly.

The middle duck, despite Hilda’s best efforts, often angled, while the other two stayed straight.

William Van Rest, Director of Gaming, Live & Merchandising at ITV said

“We know how much the UK loves a G&T and we’re excited to be able to join the unique gin market with ‘Wonky Duck’. A gin collector’s dream and the perfect Christmas present, we can’t wait to see our beautiful blue bottles on the shelf.”

The Rovers Return doesn’t yet stock the gin, but fans can find it in bars, shops, and online at 186gin.co.uk for £33.99 a bottle.