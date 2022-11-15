OTD 1985: Ken Dodd

Central News and reporter John Mitchell catches up with the King of Knotty Ash, Ken Dodd. The comedian was appearing in his Laughter Show in Nottingham. John asks about Ken’s three decades in show business.

Ken also refers to being in Nottingham for the opening of the restored Theatre Royal in 1978, which at that time was owned by ATV’s sister company Moss Theatres, and the new extention to the theatre housed an ATV Today newsroom for the East Midlands.