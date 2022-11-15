Connect with us

ATV Today

OTD 1985: Ken Dodd

On this Day

OTD 1985: Ken Dodd

On this Day, November 15th, 1985
Published on

Central News and reporter John Mitchell catches up with the King of Knotty Ash, Ken Dodd. The comedian was appearing in his Laughter Show in Nottingham. John asks about Ken’s three decades in show business.

Ken also refers to being in Nottingham for the opening of the restored Theatre Royal in 1978, which at that time was owned by ATV’s sister company Moss Theatres, and the new extention to the theatre housed an ATV Today newsroom for the East Midlands.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Related Topics:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in On this Day

Advertisement

Trending

Studios

Sir David Jason has road named in his honour

Streaming

Painted With Raven returns with more make-up reality

Soapworld

Bill Treacher dies aged 92

Entertainment

Veteran British actor Leslie Phillips dies aged 98

Soapworld

Former EastEnders star Samantha Womack talks breast cancer diagnosis
Advertisement
To Top