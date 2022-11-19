Sky opens new shop at iconic Bullring Shopping Centre

This will be Sky’s first bricks and mortar shop in the city and its fifteenth shop launch in the UK in two years.

Sky’s retail footprint stretches across the UK and Ireland with shops in some of the UK’s biggest and busiest retail destinations such as Westfield London, St David’s in Cardiff, St James Quarter in Edinburgh, Bluewater in Kent, Arndale in Manchester, Battersea Power Station in London and most recently Castle Lane, Belfast.

Located in the Bullring Shopping Centre, Birmingham, the shop comprises 1165 square feet in total and provides unrivalled space for shoppers to test the full suite of Sky products and experience the home of the future. This includes:

Matthew Price, Retail Director, Sky:

“The Birmingham Bullring is an iconic location in the city and stood out to us as a key retail hub in the UK. We know getting the best value for money is top of mind for everyone right now and in our shops, our expert advisors are on hand to help customers find the right package at the right price.”

Customer experience is at the crux of all Sky shops and they have been designed with customers’ needs in mind. The shop brings Sky’s industry-leading service to shoppers across the UK and provides space for shoppers to speak with expert advisors.

They are separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy conversation to understand what is available. The shops also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.