Dave says ‘Get Off My Phone!’

UKTV has commissioned Get Off My Phone!, six short-form comedy episodes for Dave’s YouTube channel.

Sarah Asante, commissioning editor, UKTV:

“I’m very pleased we are making this original series for the Dave YouTube channel, working with some young, up and coming talent that we’ve had our eyes and ears on for a little while. The idea of sharing the entire contents of your phone with a family member is both an amusing one, and also a rather terrifying one. Rather them than me!”

The shorts are produced by Mermade and is a new format that sees six comedians hand over their phones to their family members. Giving them free reign to deep dive into their digital other halves, their family members will be able to access messages, social media platforms and dating apps to name a few, taking their relationships to a whole new level.

The brave comedians taking part in the series include Ania Magliano, Travis Jay, Thanyia Moore, Hayley Morris, Finlay Christie and father-daughter duo Grace and Alastair Campbell.

Get Off My Phone! is available now and further episodes will drop on the platform Friday, 5pm. Get Off My Phone! has been commissioned for UKTV by Sarah Asante, commissioning editor and ordered by Erina Jones, director of social and online media with Cherie Cunningham, Dave channel director and Andrea Amey, general manager for digital.