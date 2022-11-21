The East Midlands is the spiciest

East Midlanders have a high tolerance for spice, compared to spice-averse Northern Ireland, where just a mild five per cent said the same.

The poll of 2,000 Brits found 42% of those from the east Midlands had a high tolerance, while 38 per cent of Yorkshire and the Humber residents wouldn’t venture above a chilli con carne, while 33 per cent of those in the South West wouldn’t eat anything hotter than a mild curry.

By comparison, 54 per cent of those in the East Midlands prefer to test their tongues with a challenging heat, opting to add jalapeno peppers and chillies to their dishes. And four in 10 of all adults want to see spicier options on fast food menus.

The study also found the average adult adds spice to their meals three times a week, with 41 per cent admitting they like a bit of kick to their food when they eat out. But 43 per cent are more likely to opt for spicier dishes in winter when the temperatures drop.

Tony Barr, spokesperson from Wendy’s, which commissioned the research to launch its new Spicy Nuggets in the UK:

“It’s interesting to see from the research how people’s spice levels differ so much across the UK – some like it hot, whilst others prefer a mild zing. And it’s not surprising that the winter weather brings a craving for extra heat.”

It also emerged an adventurous 42 per cent of adults like trying spicy foods to see how much heat they can handle, although 39 per cent wish their tolerance for spice was higher than it is. The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found the nation’s top spice is black pepper and fresh chilli, followed by sweet chilli sauce, and ginger.

And Brits are most likely to add extra zing to chicken, rice dishes and beef.

The UK’s spiciest regions