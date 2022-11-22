Kym Marsh to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing will be without Kym Marsh this weekend after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The Beeb said that “all being well” she and partner Graziano di Prima will be back on the dancefloor a week on Friday (the show will be airing on Friday December 2nd due to the World Cup).

A Strictly spokesperson said:

“Kym Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, Kym and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week.”

Kym and Graziano performed a dramatic Pasodoble to a Rihanna mashup during the show’s annual Blackpool special last weekend.

The routine impressed the judges who awarded it 33 points (8, 8, 8, 9). Despite that, it was a high scoring week, and the pair were second from last on the judges’ leader board.

They secured enough votes from the public to keep themselves out of the dance off.

This weekend, they were due to perform their couples’ choice routine to I Feel For You by Chaka Khan.