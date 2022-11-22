EastEnders casts Jonny Freeman as Dot Branning’s great-nephew

EastEnders has cast Jonny Freeman in the role of Dot Branning’s great-nephew, Reiss.

Described by the BBC soap’s Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, as “studious, humble, and dependable,” the character will debut at Dot’s funeral next month.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, said:

“Reiss Colwell is a somewhat studious, humble and dependable kind of guy and, like his great-aunt Dot, is incredibly kind hearted. Jonny is a wonderful addition to the EastEnders cast; it’s a joy to see him transform into Reiss when he puts on Reiss’ reading glasses and cardigan. And we’re all excited for Sonia to have a new squeeze in the Square – it’s been a while!”

Reiss is a distant relative of Dot’s – his grandfather’s brother was Bob Colwell, Dot’s father. Despite seeing his extended family only occasionally, Reiss has always wished he was closer to them.

Upon hearing the news of Dot’s passing, Reiss is compelled to attend her funeral and a through a shared moment of sadness there is signs of a spark between him and Sonia (Natalie Cassidy)…

Freeman is best known for his roles on BBC’s Silent Witness, Channel 4’s Top Boy and as Frank London in CBBC’s MI High.

On his latest role the actor said:

“I am delighted to be joining the cast of EastEnders, especially as part of the iconic Dot Branning’s extended family. Everybody has been so welcoming and I’m very lucky to have been working so closely with the lovely Natalie Cassidy who is not only a fantastic actress but a delightful person; she has very kindly helped me navigate my first few weeks.

“I hope I can do Reiss justice. He is kind but socially awkward and seeing how he manages, or doesn’t manage, his early exchanges with Sonia and her nearest and dearest has been quite interesting! I’m looking forward to seeing how both audiences and the residents of Walford respond to him.”

Due to the World Cup, EastEnders is currently premiering episodes on BBC iPlayer at 6am on the day they are due to air.