Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 23rd November

Janine spots Mick and Linda together outside. She confronts Mick about where he has been, stating that she saw him with Linda. Mick tries to justify his actions but has the rug pulled out from under him

Meanwhile, Lexi can sense that something still isn’t right with her mum. When a letter arrives for Lola, she takes it to read. Lola later gets an alarming call – Lexi never showed up to school.

Lola, Jay and Ben eventually find her in the park and Lexi shows them the letter, outlining Lola’s treatment – she knows the truth.

Elsewhere, Rocky makes a shocking admission to Mitch Eve is determined to help Suki and worms her way in with Nish offering him a business opportunity.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nick and Sam meet up with Karis, the facilitator and head into the prison. In the prison visiting room, Sam interrogates Harvey. Harvey concedes that he intended to murder Leanne. When Harvey reveals that his mum died when he was 14, Sam reckons it must have caused him to go off the rails. Sam asks Harvey some awkward questions about his mum and Harvey strides out.

In his prison cell, Harvey is clearly rattled by Sam’s visit. Picking up Sam’s most recent letter, Harvey sets about reading his questions.

Meanwhile, Tyrone opens the door to the outhouse only to discover the books have vanished. Fiz and Tyrone confront Hope who says she lobbed them in a bin on Tile Street.

Hope calls to see Sam and tells him she made £75 flogging her Dad’s book. In a group chat titled ‘Legacy of Evil’ she tells her classmates that she’s planning a special tribute to John Stape.

Elsewhere, Nigel confides in Ken that he’s going to approach an actress friend with a view to replacing Mary in the play.

Coronation Street, ITV, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Leyla is tearful as Liam declares their relationship is defined by tragedy, grief, loss and lies. They both come to the conclusion that they’re no good for one another.

As they remove their wedding rings, both are heartbroken that it’s come to this.

Meanwhile, Charity catches up with Chloe and promises not to reveal her secret. Chloe tightens when an oblivious Charity asks who the father is.

Elsewhere, over at The Woolpack, as the door slams open, Chloe appears and reveals that she knows who Al was seeing. Chas pales, hiding her utter panic.

Emmerdale, ITV, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now