DI Ray to return to ITV1 for second series

ITV1 has commissioned second series of compelling crime thriller DI Ray starring Parminder Nagra, created by Maya Sondhi, and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television

The series will follow Leicester-born DI Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal in Birmingham. Due to sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case, Rachita faces a personal conflict, both as a police officer and as a British Asian woman, which she must resolve in order to prevent a turf war from erupting…

Parminder Nagra, who plays DI Ray, commented:

“How lovely to have got the response that we did for series one. Thanks to our audience and to ITV and our amazing talented producers Maya Sondhi, Jed Mercurio, Madonna Baptiste, Jimmy Mulville, we get to do it again. We look forward to taking you on another thrilling adventure!”

The new six-part series of DI Ray will be written by Line of Duty actress and screenwriter Maya Sondhi, Ben Tagoe, and Sarah Deane. The lead director is Nirpal Bhogal, with the series produced by Roya Eslami and executive produced by Madonna Baptiste and Jed Mercurio.

Creator and writer Maya Sondhi said:

“I am so excited to be able to work with Parminder again and all the team at HTM to bring back a series two that goes deeper, darker and twistier than Spaghetti Junction…Thank you so much to ITV1 and the viewers for making it happen.”

DI Ray will be filmed in the Midlands in 2023.