Ellie Taylor departs Strictly Come Dancing

This weekend, Ellie Taylor became the ninth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off. Facing possible elimination alongside Taylor and her professional partner Johannes Radebe were Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola.

Both couples performed their routines again; Ellie and Johannes performed their jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison. Then Matt and Nadiya performed their Rumba to Too Lost in You by the Sugababes.

Fleur and Vito were saved by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke who deemed that they had displayed more technique in their performance. Shirley Ballas’ vote could not affect the outcome but she agreed with her fellow judges.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Ellie said:

“It has and it’s been, I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully. Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright! It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

Johannes added: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing. Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird! Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So, thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”

Tonight’s results show opened with a colourful routine from the Strictly professional dancers to Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) and Tom Grennan performed his hit single with Joel Corry, Lionheart.

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing will air live on Friday 2nd December at 8.00pm, with the results show on Saturday 3rd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.