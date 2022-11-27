Pick of the Plots: Sunday 27th November

Leanne tells Nick it’s time to admit to Debbie that they can’t afford to buy the Bistro. At the prison Harvey tells Nick that he has got some cash and it’s his to spend on buying the Bistro.

Later, Debbie approaches Nick and Leanne and tells them that she has decided to accept their original offer for the Bistro. As Nick and Leanne celebrate the deal, Lynne’s builder reveals that the reason she pulled out is because the place is riddled with dry rot.

Leanne confronts Debbie in The Rovers and makes a lunge for her. Harvey calls Nick from prison and tells him the offer still stands. Will Nick make a deal with the devil?

Meanwhile, Ken tells Wendy how he once had an affair with Martha and now he needs to build bridges for the sake of the theatre company. Ken realises that he’s torn between the two women.

Elsewhere, Summer calls at the flat on her lunch break to find Aaron there with his dad. Eric admits he’s an alcoholic but determined to stay off the booze. When Eric questions how they raised the money to pay for his rehab, Aaron and Summer make out they borrowed it from Billy.

Summer tells Aaron that Billy mustn’t find out about the baby and the only solution is to move away until after she has given birth.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 7pm or watch on ITVX now

David finds Victoria moving her things out of the house, leaving him crushed when she reveals that it’s over between them.

Meanwhile, Vanessa is left unimpressed when Rhona tells her about buying Jamie’s share. Things get heated as Rhona reveals the conditions of the new contract, including that Kim gets 15% off veterinary bills. An angry Vanessa tells her that she’s accepting a job in Canada.

Elsewhere, Marlon is left overwhelmed when Ryan offers him a job at The Woolpack.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 6pm or watch on ITVX now