I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott on her time in the jungle

Fresh from being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning to talk about her I’m A Celebrity experience.

Appearing via video link from Australia, the former Lioness told Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that her reality TV stint was “really tough at times”.

“… but I think that cyclone challenge, it was like being a young kid again on a massive inflatable! I just think I threw myself at everything and just tried to make the most of an incredible experience.”

Asked about being in the dark about the current World Cup whilst she was in the jungle, Jill answered:

“Me and Owen were begging for the scores and then the day that we had an ice lolly and the scores were revealed on the stick, that was one of the best days in the jungle.”

Jill also went on to share who from the current Men’s England squad she thinks would make a good jungle campmate:

“Jordan Henderson fellow Macam, he’s got a strong mindset so let’s put him in the jungle but only once he’s retired.”

Of her plans for the future, Jill admitted that she hadn’t put any in place prior to her retirement from football over the summer, assuring Susanna she isn’t after her job as a presenter on the ITV morning programme.

“I haven’t got any plans. Once I retired I should’ve really had a plan in place, so that’s how I kind of landed in the jungle. But I think your job is very safe!”

Speaking about her campmate Matt Hancock, Jill said that he had “smashed the trials”.

“…as long as he was feeding us, I was happy.”

Mike Tindall, who finished in fourth place, and runner-up Owen Warner also spoke about their time in the jungle on Good Morning Britain today.

On Matt Hancock, Mike said:

“When he walked in he was walking in with a lot of preconceptions. What Matt did prove as a campmate is that he could win stars. He wasn’t fazed by the trials that he was put up against and when you’re in that environment you need someone that brings back the food, and he did that.”

Mike also spoke about about missing his wife Zara and their three children during his time on the show.

“I think that’s probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you’ve got three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time. Originally she [Zara] wasn’t gonna write the note because I carry them quite close to the surface and I try and put emotions down below, so I was trying to get my brother to write the letter… but she was sneaky on me, she was a sneaky little one.”

Owen added to the interview, when asked what he’s been eating since leaving the jungle:

“I think the better question is ‘what didn’t I eat as soon as I came out of camp! Food was so difficult. I was getting a haircut eating pizza and chips and nuggets, literally taking little breaths as the hair was coming off, I’ve not stopped. This is the first time I’ve stopped eating since I left actually.”

Last night’s finale was I’m a Celebrity‘s most-watched since 2018 with 10.1m (53%) viewers. Based on 7 day consolidated data the series is so far averaging 11.1 million viewers, across devices and platforms, with the final 7 day consolidated date due on December 5th. The broadcaster will be much cheered by the performance after last year’s series – the second to be set in Wales due to COVID – fell sharply across the run, blighted by poor weather.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV