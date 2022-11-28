Pick of the Plots: Monday 28th November

Sharon encourages Mick to support Linda as she frets about a meeting with her probation officer.

Later, Janine is unsettled to learn that Mick has been with Linda again and in desperation, she drops some upsetting news on him. Sonia realises that Janine is lying and pushes her to tell Mick the truth. Janine assures Sonia that she will tell Mick eventually, but Mick is there – how much has he heard?

Sharon reveals that the date who stood Linda up, Karl, was actually a miscommunication and he would like to see her. As Mick rallies Linda on, they are interrupted by Janine whose lies Shirley sees through. Janine’s mood darkens even more and worried, Sonia makes a mystery call.

Meanwhile, Alfie panics when Kat returns and needs to access Phil’s safe, forcing him to admit he lost £30,000 of Phil’s money. Kat piles the pressure on to get it back. Later, Kat and Alfie have a heart to heart.

Elsewhere, Bobby and Freddie do some digging into Sophia (Harvey’s online friend); Stacey questions Eve’s motives with Nish.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Ed quotes £20,000 to fix the dry rot at the bistro. Nick suggests to Leanne that they ask Sam if they can use the money he inherited from Natasha. Sam asserts that he’s going to use the money his mum left him to pay his university fees.

Later, Nick lies to Leanne that he spoke to Natasha’s sister, Melissa, and she’s happy for them to use his inheritance, that she has signed the paperwork and the money should be in their account within hours, but is everything as it seems?

Meanwhile, as Ken and Martha discuss a script tweak over a cup of tea, Ken receives a text from Wendy. Ken explains to Martha that he has a prior engagement.

Elsewhere, Summer accepts an invitation to move in with Esther and Mike. Soon, Jacob tells Summer that Aaron’s dad has been drinking. Summer and Aaron hurry out of Mike and Esther’s house and Aaron confronts his dad.

Clearly in pain, Summer reveals that she’s bleeding. Summer’s devastated to discover she has suffered a miscarriage. Will Summer tell Esther her devastating news?

Also, Stephen takes a call from the agency offering him a job as a fast-food delivery driver and in desperation, he accepts it.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 9.15pm or watch on ITVX now