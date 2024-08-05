Casting is announced for the UK and European tour of The Book of Mormon.

Broadway’s smash-hit musical written by Trey Parker, Matt Stone and Robert Lopez, opens in Manchester in September 2024 before dates in Edinburgh, Bradford, Birmingham, Plymouth, Zurich, Hull and Dublin.

The cast will be led by Adam Bailey as Elder Price and Sam Glen as Elder Cunningham, Nyah Nish as Nabulungi, Tom Bales as Elder McKinley, Kirk Patterson as Mafala Hatimbi, Will Barratt as Joseph Smith and Rodney Earl Clarke as the General.

The company will include Tolu Ayanbadejo, Dan Burstow, Hayden Cable, Will Carey, Olympia Curry, Kanoumah Diguet, Daniel David Griffith, Benjamin Cameron, Daniel George-Wright, Savannah Hall, Alex Hayden, Aaron Levi, Eden Lindsay, Zachary Loonie, Ross McKenna, Daniel N’Guessan-Lopez, Jessica Oppong, Jake Reynolds, Kayode Salina, Rory Shafford, Harry Simpson, Elliot Swann, and Harry Winchester.

The show will be directed by Casey Nicholaw and Trey Parker, with choreography by Casey Nicholaw, set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Brian Ronan, orchestrations by Larry Hochman and Stephen Oremus, and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

The Book of Mormon made its debut in March 2011 at New York’s Eugene O’Neill Theatre, earning nine Tony® Awards, including Best Musical. Since then, it has been showcased on three continents and has received over thirty international awards.

The London show premiered at the Prince of Wales Theatre in February 2013, breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. It later went on to win four Olivier Awards®, including Best New Musical.

The Book of Mormon is produced by Anne Garefino, Important Musicals and Sonia Friedman Productions.