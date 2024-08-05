Reiss continues to worry about the post-mortem results, but Sonia reassures him that it’s just routine procedure.

Meanwhile, Suki and Vinny have lunch at Walford East to discuss their plans for Nish, but the pair are interrupted when Nish arrives with a guest in tow – Ayesha, the widow of Hardeep who Nish killed 20 years ago.

Suki is stunned to see Ayesha after all this time, but it’s not a happy reunion as Ayesha riles at Nish for his crime before fleeing. Suki follows Ayesha and the pair head back to No.41 to talk.

Later, Suki and Ayesha go to the The Vic for a drink with Eve where Nish spies an opportunity to get inside Eve’s head.

Elsewhere, Linda is rocked when a contact of Dean’s, Fraser accosts her in The Vic and offers her a deal. Elaine sees the man off but Linda is left shaken by the encounter and turns to the bottle.

Also, Cindy is upset when Junior is distracted with work, and decides to make him jealous by agreeing to an innocent drink with Harry in The Vic. Later, Junior heads to No.45 and the pair sleep together.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

DS Swain arrives at the hospital, intent on asking Lauren some questions. Betsy reminds Joel how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate and he owes her. Joel seethes.

Meanwhile, having intercepted the counterfeit t-shirts, Beth delivers them to Sid in the ginnel, but as he hands over the cash, Craig and Kit approach wanting to know what’s going on.

Elsewhere, Hope dumps Sam, suddenly much more interested in Jack. Fiz despairs.

Also, Stu spots Mason and Betsy stealing food. When Mason reveals he’s homeless, Stu offers him a bed at No.6 but Mason tells him to stuff his charity.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Will and Kim mistrust each other.

Meanwhile, Samson finally finds the bravery to stand up to Josh.

Sam and Lydia are horrified when Samson gets arrested for an assault on Josh. Moira watches on, seemingly satisfied. Cain wonders if Moira was involved in grassing him up.

Elsewhere, Brenda is horrified by Eric’s actions.

Also, Ruby’s bafflement grows as a wordless Caleb takes her to a mysterious depot and gets out. What is his plan?

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now