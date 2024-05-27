Suki and Eve are rattled when Nish lets himself into No. 41, saying that the solicitor has sent both copies of their final order divorce paperwork to him.

The Panesars opt to change the locks to prevent a repeat visit from Nish, but he later persuades Avani to let him in. Suki, Ravi, Eve and Vinny oppose Nish’s presence, but he silences them as he tells them he’s dying.

Meanwhile, Lauren and Zack are both in a bad way following Whitney’s departure. While Lauren bears the brunt of Cindy’s spiteful comments, Peter tries to support her.

Zack gets drunk at The Albert and Felix insists that Lauren takes him home. Once at Zack’s, Lauren is horrified when he makes a pass at her.

A furious Zack turns on Lauren when she admits her role in Whitney’s decision to go.

Elsewhere, Elaine arranges a girls’ night out with Anna and Gina. George gets his hopes up when Elaine calls him, but she just wants him to cover the bar.

Also, Kat thwarts Freddie’s efforts to matchmake between her and Alfie; Jean encourages a lonely Harvey to make some new friends.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Bethany freaks out when Nathan drives past her in his van. Sarah accompanies Bethany to the police station to report Nathan for breaching the terms of his licence.

As Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield again, Sarah pays Nathan a visit at the building site, reminding him that he accepted £10k to leave town.

When Nathan laughs in her face, Sarah forms a plan and returns with a plastic bag containing Lauren’s hair bobble, found in her things that she left at the Platts’.

Kit catches Sarah in the act, forcing her to admit she was planning to plant the hair bobble in Nathan’s van to prove he murdered Lauren. Kit urges her to let the police do their job.

News spreads through the street that Nathan has been arrested.

Meanwhile, in Roy’s prison cell, the book he was reading lies soaked in tea with a broken spine.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Ethan is shocked when he overhears a conversation between Rose and Ruby.

Meanwhile, Tom is frustrated.

Elsewhere, Leyla is suspicious about Ella.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm