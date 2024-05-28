Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie are set to lead the BBC’s coverage of the Election Results, along with BBC political editor Chris Mason.

Reeta Chakrabarti will also be in the London studio to provide analysis as the results roll in. Jeremy Vine will be reporting from Cardiff, Kirsty Wark from Glasgow, and Andrea Catherwood from Belfast. Professor Sir John Curtice will be on hand to share his expert knowledge alongside the team.

After polls close, in what has become an iconic moment, the exit poll – and eventually the election result – will be projected onto the front of the BBC’s London HQ at Old Broadcasting House.

CEO of BBC News, Deborah Turness, said:

“In this election, we have one thing on our minds above all else – the voters. Throughout the campaign we’ll be giving them the facts and information they need to make up their own minds. We know the way people are consuming news is changing; we’ll have the most comprehensive ever offer across every platform, so we can be where people are.

“And once the ballots are cast, a truly fantastic line-up of journalistic talent, headed by Laura and Clive, will bring voters the results and help make sense of them. We’ve assembled a fresh, dynamic team to bring insight, experience – and perhaps a little wit – to audiences for the whole election night and beyond.”

Fiona Bruce, Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty, Nick Watt, and Alex Forsyth will be reporting from various locations across the country. Sophie Raworth and Jon Kay will take over on Friday morning, with Vicki Young joining them to analyse the new political landscape.

Nicky Campbell will anchor extended coverage from Glasgow.

Christian Fraser will be using graphics to build up a full picture of the new House of Commons.

The network programme will be shown on BBC One in England, BBC Two in Wales and Northern Ireland, and the BBC News channel in Scotland.

Dedicated election results programmes on BBC One in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will be presented by Martin Geissler, Mark Carruthers, and Nick Servini respectively, with Anne McAlpine hosting a Gaelic language election roundup on BBC ALBA.

On audio, Rachel Burden and Nick Robinson will host live election night radio coverage on BBC Radio 4 through to the Today programme the following morning, with BBC Radio 5 Live joining for a simulcast from midnight. They will be joined by Henry Zeffman, the BBC’s chief political correspondent, who’ll provide extra political analysis.

BBC World Service will offer its global audiences a mix of dedicated UK election coverage and international news throughout the results period. Newscast – under the banner of Electioncast for the duration of the campaign – will host an election night watch-along, with listeners invited to apply to join the audience for the watch party through the night.

The BBC’s digital audiences will be offered a complete results service on the night, with live pages and live video streams, and cameras and reporters across the length and breadth of the UK.

In the build-up to polling day the BBC has invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties to participate in televised debates.