BBC Scotland to bring audiences a comprehensive General Election results service across TV, radio and online as the declarations come in through the night of July 4th and into the following day.

Martin Geissler will be hosting the results programme on BBC One Scotland from the BBC’s headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow. The programme kicks off at 9.55, just in time for the first major moment of the night – the release of the exit poll results.

Joining him will be Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark, who will be conducting interviews with various politicians and commentators, in addition to covering Scotland’s election story on the UK-wide results programme.

Laura Miller, the presenter of Reporting Scotland, will be at the election newsdesk, summarising the night’s unfolding events.

Political Correspondent David Wallace Lockhart will be analysing the results using the latest graphics technology.

Polling expert Professor Ailsa Henderson from Edinburgh University will be on hand to provide her expertise and insights.

Reporters and correspondents will be reporting live from all the major counts across Scotland as the general election narrative takes shape.

The programme will be aired throughout the night on BBC One Scotland and Radio Scotland.

Good Morning Scotland, hosted by Gary Robertson and Laura Maxwell, will take over at 0500 on Friday morning to continue the coverage.

The UK-wide results programme, hosted by Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie, will be accessible on the BBC News channel and iPlayer.

There will also be up-to-date information on the BBC News Scotland website, while for Gaelic-speaking audiences, Donald Morrison and Derek MacKay will be presenting on Radio nan Gaidheal from 2200.