ITV has today announced further details on its election programming scheduled for the evening of Tuesday 4th June.

The head-to-head debate Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate at 9pm, which was announced yesterday, will be followed at 10.10pm by The ITV Election Interviews presented by Anushka Asthana airing on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. The leaders of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Reform UK and the Greens have been invited to participate in this live programme featuring extended interviews.

The ITV News presented by Tom Bradby will follow at 11.10pm that night with full coverage of the political events of the day. The leader of Plaid Cymru has been invited to take part in an interview with ITV Cymru Wales which will be broadcast in Wales that evening.

“ITV has further plans for a multi-party debate. Details will be announced in due course.” – ITV

