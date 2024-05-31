Connect with us

Nathan tells Joel that he’s innocent and that he suspects Sarah planted Lauren’s hair.

Meanwhile, in a bid to gather more evidence against Nathan, Daniel and Bethany call Nicky and beg her to put them in touch with Ellie as they suspect she has vital information.

Ellie describes to Bethany how she had a client who showered her with gifts and became more of a boyfriend, but suddenly turned nasty and threatened to kill her.

When Bethany shows her a photo of Nathan, will Ellie confirm it was him?

Elsewhere, Carla offers Swain’s daughter some work experience at the factory.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Cain considers moving to give Kyle a new start after he revealed he’s once again being bullied at school. Charity worries about him.

Meanwhile, Manpreet feels betrayed.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

