Plumbing experts revealed household bathroom routines that could result in significant damage, costing up to £2135 in repairs.

Overlooking these frequent errors may lead to a variety of issues, ranging from minor inconveniences to substantial structural damage. Bathroom and kitchen specialist, Plumbworld has leveraged the professional experience of plumber James Richardson to compile a list of routine practices that could inflict costly damages on bathrooms.

These insights aim to assist homeowners in recognising early warning signs, underlining the importance of regular maintenance and mindful usage to prevent severe damage.

Ignoring Leaking Pipes: Leaks can emerge from worn-out seals, corrosion, or physical damage. Regular checks under sinks, around toilets, and near appliances can help spot leaks early on. Detecting a leak early may allow for a simple fix with plumbing tape or by tightening connections. More significant leaks necessitate professional help to replace pipe sections or fittings, thus preventing further water damage. Inadequate Ventilation: High moisture levels are a breeding ground for mould. Installing a high-quality exhaust fan that vents outdoors can drastically lower humidity levels in your bathroom. Employing dehumidifiers and opening windows when the weather allows can also aid in maintaining lower humidity levels. It’s vital to regularly clean vents to ensure they are not obstructed, enabling effective ventilation. Not Repairing Damaged Grout or Caulk: Compromised grout and caulk can permit water to seep behind tiles and walls, leading to damage over time. It’s crucial to regularly inspect these areas for cracks or shrinkage and repair them with a silicone-based caulk or grout. This not only averts water damage but also maintains the aesthetic appeal of your bathroom. Failing to Address Standing Water: Water should naturally flow towards drains. Ensuring your bathroom floor has a slight incline towards the drain can prevent standing water. After showering or bathing, using a squeegee on the walls and floor helps remove excess water. Moreover, routinely checking that drains are clear of hair and debris ensures water flows freely, avoiding puddles. Neglecting Regular Maintenance Checks: Establish a routine for inspecting your bathroom for potential issues. Look out for signs of mould, check for leaks, and ensure ventilation systems are functioning properly. Regular cleaning of your bathroom, including hard-to-reach spots, can prevent moisture buildup and mould growth. Proactive maintenance can identify minor issues before they escalate into major problems, saving you time and money in the long run.

Experienced plumber, James Richardson, who consulted with Plumbworld, commented on the findings:

“Maintaining your bathroom is crucial for more than just cleanliness; it also helps prevent costly future repairs. A commonly overlooked aspect is your plumbing system’s water pressure. High pressure can strain your pipes, leading to leaks that often go unnoticed until they’ve caused significant damage. Installing a pressure regulator is a straightforward step that can prevent these issues. At the same time, being mindful of what you flush is essential. Items labelled as ‘flushable,’ like wipes, can still clog your system and lead to expensive repairs, so it’s best to stick to flushing only toilet paper and human waste.

“When it comes to cleaning, choosing the right products is key. Harsh chemicals can damage your fixtures and pipes, potentially leading to leaks. Instead, using milder, eco-friendly cleaning agents can keep your bathroom spotless and protect your plumbing. This care inside the bathroom should extend to outside maintenance as well. Keeping gutters and downspouts clear is crucial for managing water around your home, which helps prevent issues like dampness in basements or crawl spaces. This, in turn, can affect your bathroom’s humidity levels. By taking a comprehensive approach to both indoor and outdoor maintenance, you can significantly reduce the risk of bathroom-related problems, ensuring your home stays in top condition.”