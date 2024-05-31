ITV announces further election debate…

ITV has announced today (31 May) that its General Election multi-party debate will take place on Thursday, 13th June at 8.30pm. The ITV Election Debate 2024 will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Leaders or senior representatives from the following parties will participate; Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru.

The debate will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who moderated ITV election debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The programme will run for 90 minutes. It will be followed by ITV News at Ten.

Earlier this week ITV announced that it will be broadcasting the first head-to-head General Election debate, Sunak v Starmer: The ITV Debate on Tuesday 4th June at 9pm.

That programme will be followed immediately by The ITV Election Interviews presented by Anushka Asthana at 10.10pm. The leaders of the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Reform UK and the Greens have been invited to take part. An interview with the leader of Plaid Cymru will also be aired that evening in Wales.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s Director of News and Current Affairs:

“ITV’s debate programmes will allow millions of viewers to see and hear the politicians debate the big issues facing the country. Many of our viewers tell us they greatly value the TV debates. We’re pleased that ITV will be able to provide a forum in which voters can question the political leaders and in which the politicians can debate directly with each other.”