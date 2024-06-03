Capital, launches a pop-up radio station, streaming live on Global Player , dedicated to Taylor Swift…

Capital Taylor’s Version is being launched to celebrate the highly anticipated UK leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Capital is giving Swifties, one of the largest fan bases, the chance to listen to their favourite artist all-day, every-day with the ‘UK’s No 1 Swift Music Station’, Capital Taylor’s Version. It’s the first time in the UK that a national DAB radio station has been dedicated to a single artist.

Brent Tobin, Managing Editor of Capital :

“We were so excited to create this pop up radio station to celebrate Taylor Swift. It’s set to be a fan favourite, with not only the greatest songs, but top trivia and tour news. We’ll be on air until it’s So Long, London and we hope all the Swifties join us for the ultimate tour celebration!”

Capital Taylor’s Version will play Taylor’s top hits from her critically acclaimed albums including; 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Midnights and folklore. The station will be bringing listeners all the latest on Taylor Swift as she tours across the UK and hearing from fans attending pre and post shows.

The fourteen GRAMMY award-winning international superstar is currently in the middle of her 152-show Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour which spans across five continents. The highest-grossing concert tour of all time will see Taylor come to the United Kingdom on Friday June 7th to perform her first show in Edinburgh before descending onto Liverpool, Cardiff and eight shows at Wembley Stadium in London.

Capital (Taylor’s Version) is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Capital app, on your smart speaker (“play Capital Taylor’s Version”), iOS or Android device.