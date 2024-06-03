OTD, June 3rd 1966

It was all about television drama on this day in 1966 for ATV Today as Reg Harcourt interviewed the actor Alfred Burke who at that time was recording a new series of the ABC Television production ‘Public Eye’ in Birmingham.

The feature contains shots of ABC video cameras recording a location scene for Public Eye alongside a canal in Birmingham’s city centre. The scene features Alfred Burke and Timothy West. The footage also shows director Guy Verney.

Reg Harcourt then talks to Burke about how the recording is going, the difference between recording in the studio and on location and the decision to move Public Eye to the West Midlands and the Aston-based Alpha Television Centre which ABC ‘shared’ with ATV (1956-1968).

The episode being recorded was titled ‘You Can Keep the Medal’ and was broadcast by ABC on 30 July 1966. Unfortunately, the edition no longer survives with the episode later wiped.