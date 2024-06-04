Twenty-five years after its initial debut on television screens, the renowned Walking With Dinosaurs is making a comeback in a new BBC Studios production for the BBC and PBS, in collaboration with ZDF and France Télévisions.

Scheduled for release next year, the new six-part series will take viewers on a unique journey back through time, revealing the incredible life stories of these long-lost giants.

Jack Bootle, BBC Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said:

“A whole new generation of viewers is about to fall in love with Walking With Dinosaurs. The original series was one of the most exciting factual shows of all time, and this reinvention builds on that amazing legacy. Each episode is underpinned by the very latest science but is also filled with drama – making this a series for both dino lovers and people who just want to be told a great story.”

In a fresh interpretation of one of BBC’s most beloved factual programs, each episode of Walking With Dinosaurs narrates the compelling tale of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters.

Through cutting-edge scientific techniques, researchers can now reconstruct how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought and died with greater precision than ever before.

As the dinosaur’s remains are unearthed, the series breathes life into these ancient narratives using state-of-the-art visual effects – transforming each episode into a thrilling dinosaur saga based on the latest scientific findings.

Sylvia Bugg, PBS Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, said:

“Our human fascination with dinosaurs has remained steadfast, and we are excited to bring PBS audiences this reimagined perspective on these dynamic creatures, combining engaging narratives, backed by the latest science. As production on this series is in early stages, we look forward to sharing more over the coming year through first-look previews and educational resources, giving audiences a deeper understanding of the dinosaurs’ existence.”

Throughout the six episodes airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, audiences will encounter a variety of awe-inspiring dinosaur species set against diverse prehistoric landscapes. From a Spinosaurus – the largest carnivorous dinosaur to have roamed the earth – navigating the rivers of ancient Morocco, to a young Triceratops engaging in a fierce battle with a hungry T. rex in North America, and a solitary giant Lusotitan risking everything for love in Portugal.

Andrew Cohen, Head of BBC Studios Science Unit, said:

“There is no bigger science series than Walking with Dinosaurs and we are incredibly excited to be bringing this much-loved brand to a whole new generation of audiences around the world. It’s the ultimate dinosaur show, where you’ll be hiding behind the sofa one moment and having your mind blown the next. The prehistoric world meets premium documentary production, like never before.”

Walking With Dinosaurs was commissioned for BBC One and BBC iPlayer by Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual.