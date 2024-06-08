Best on the Box for Saturday, 8th June…

ITV’s hit show, In For A Penny, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, concludes its current series tonight, at 6:15pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX, with an extraordinary grand finale episode filmed at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Viewers will be treated to an unforgettable and magical journey as Stephen brings his epic portable game show to the iconic Walt Disney World Resort, where the unmissable extravaganza finale episode takes place. In collaboration with BE Studio from ITV, this special episode will feature beloved Disney characters, thrilling attractions and a line-up of exhilarating challenges that sees Stephen put participants through their paces in hilariously silly and wacky tasks, including the infamous stopwatch game.

Speaking on the special episode, Stephen Mulhern:

“When they told me that we were going to film a one-off special of In For A Penny here at Walt Disney World Resort, I thought to myself, ‘This is going to be unbelievable’ – and unbelievable it was! It’s been an amazing experience taking the show outside of the UK for the first time ever and having both US and UK contestants take part in the gameplay,” he continues. “This will be a very special episode that myself, the contestants, and everyone watching back home in the UK will never forget!”

The Walt Disney World Resort special episode of In for a Penny features an array of thrilling attractions, lands and experiences from across the resort, including Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Viewers can catch Stephen experiencing thrill attractions including TRON Lightcycle / Run, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and the family-friendly coaster Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land.

Summing up his magical experience recording at Walt Disney World Resort, Stephen said: “It’s all been amazing, but I think my favourite Walt Disney World memory is that first walk down Main Street USA in Magic Kingdom Park and spotting the iconic Cinderella Castle for the first time. I also loved meeting Mickey Mouse, my favourite Disney character and a fellow magician!”

