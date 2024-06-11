Bianca is horrified by Reiss’ actions and gives him an ultimatum – he needs to tell Sonia or she will.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Sharon take drastic measures to sober Linda up. Sharon has a heart-to-heart with Kathy about the situation.

Determined to help her friend, Sharon books Linda into an AA meeting and encourages her to go. At the meeting Sharon is nervous when Linda begins to speak.

Elsewhere, Cindy and Junior come to the aid of an injured Ian and assist him back to No.45. However, Cindy instructs Junior to leave.

Cindy soon realises that Junior had no hidden agenda when Ian confirms his version of events. Feeling remorseful, Cindy heads to the Boxing Den to apologise to Junior. After a heated encounter, Cindy heads home to seduce Ian

Also, Denzel is interrogated by Howie and Kim following his party, but Chelsea covers for him.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Tom interrogates a nervous Belle. As he raises his hand, fearful Belle blurts out that she’s pregnant.

As the dust settles from Belle’s revelation, Tom’s demeanour changes as he pulls her in for a hug. They both cry, but Belle’s tears are not ones of joy.

Meanwhile, Manpreet is surprised at herself as she confides in Ruby about Charles.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm