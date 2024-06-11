The BBC has confirmed two special programmes for TV and Radio on Friday 14 June 2024, remembering Michael Mosley.

Michael Mosley – The Doctor Who Changed Britain will take a look at his almost four decades of broadcasting following the 67-year-old’s body being found after he went missing on the island of Symi on Wednesday.

Mosley was discovered in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach on Sunday.

The corporation said:

“Michael started behind the scenes, as an award-winning Science Journalist and Producer, before becoming a much-loved Presenter. His programmes have made a lasting impact on the nation’s health habits from intermittent fasting to the benefits of a cold shower.

“He also shared his own struggles with audiences worldwide; as a chronic insomniac he made programmes about sleep and, ever curious, he would also go to extremes in the pursuit of science, even infecting himself with a tapeworm.

“Celebrating Michael’s career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many.”

The programme will air on Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile, There’s Only One Michael Mosley will air on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds from Friday at 11am.

The programme will contain the last interview the TV doctor conducted, it was with Paul Bloom Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Cognitive Science at Yale and Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto.

Mosley presented a range of shows on the BBC, such as Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, Blood and Guts: A History of Surgery, and Eat, Fast and Live Longer. He also hosted the BBC podcast Just One Thing and had a regular column in the Daily Mail.

He was also a contributor to programmes such as The One Show and This Morning.