Professor Cox will present a six-part Classic FM series…

Classic FM – the classical music station – has signed up Professor Brian Cox, one of the UK’s foremost physicists, to host a six-part series, A Symphony of Science.

Launching tomorrow at 9pm, each week the leading physicist and science communicator is celebrating when the worlds of science and classical music collide by exploring the many links between two of his favourite subjects. Themes will include composers and the cosmos; classical music eras and the corresponding scientific discoveries; scientists who play and compose music, physics in films, and the science of music – exploring the Mozart effect and music theory.

Music will include mighty 20th century symphonic works like Holst’s The Planets and Also sprach Zarathustra by Strauss, Renaissance and Baroque composers such as William Byrd and the mathematical master Johann Sebastian Bach, and soundtracks by Hildur Guðnadóttir and Wendy Carlos – Brian will take listeners on an assorted and engaging voyage through the wonders of science and classical music.

“It’s a great pleasure to present these shows on Classic FM bringing science and music together. What is the link? Science is the study of Nature – it reveals the Universe in all its terrifying beauty. But science alone certainly doesn’t help us understand what it means to be a tiny spec in a possibly infinite Universe – it doesn’t help us with the question of what it all means.

Music, on the other hand, is concerned with meaning. It shines a light on the deepest of questions. In these shows, I’m going to put the two together and see what happens.” – Professor Brian Cox

A Symphony of Science with Brian Cox launches on Saturday 15th June, 9pm to 10pm, on Classic FM, available across the UK on Global Player – the official Classic FM app – DAB+ digital radio and TV, 100-102 FM and ClassicFM.com.