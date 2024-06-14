This Morning’s ratings have been in a decline for a number of years, enhanced by controversies with previous host Phillip Schofield…

Alison Hammond is odds-on to defect from ITV and become a new presenter on a selection of BBC programmes, according to betideas.com.

Hammond, who has appeared on BBC One’s I Can See Your Voice, could say goodbye to ITV’s This Morning where she has appeared for over two decades as a showbiz reporter, and more recently presenter, but has lately been tipped to make the switch to the Beeb, trading at 10/11 to appear on BBC One daytime ratings winner Morning Live and 4/7 for the company’s upcoming Florida Unpacked series.

She is meanwhile 2/1 to present The One Show and 8/1 to front Countryfile. Her stint as host of For The Love Of Dogs was met with a mixed reaction from viewers who missed the wit, charm and empathy previous host Paul O’Grady brought to the programme however she has proved a hit with viewers on Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off.

Alison Hammond is to host, next year, a weekend series for the BBC with Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Alison Hammond’s career-long stint with ITV could be coming to an end over the next few weeks and we’ve seen plenty of backing for the This Morning host to appear on a variety of BBC shows. A trip to the Sunshine State seems likely for Hammond, who is 4/7 to present the Beeb’s upcoming Florida Unpacked series, while she is likewise odds-on at 10/11 to host Morning Live.”

Alison Hammond – To become a presenter on: