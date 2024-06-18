Connect with us

Sky Max bring more Brassic to screens

Sky

The series is back for a sixth outing…

Sky’s biggest original comedy is greenlit for a seventh series hitting the 50 episodes milestone, with Series Six launching later this year.

Alex Moody, Head of Comedy Commissioning, Sky Studios:

“We couldn’t be happier that Vinnie and the gang will return for another raucous ride, bringing heart, laughs and Farmer Jim’s unrivalled swear-count back to Sky for a seventh series.”

It’s a double helping of Brassic magic as Sky announces that a Series Seven of the hit comedy has been greenlit and will begin pre-production this Autumn. For those who can’t wait that long – fear not – as Brassic will return for its sixth series on Sky Max and streaming service NOW, later in 2024.

Co-creator Danny Brocklehurst:

“’Season seven! How did this happen?!? Brassic is a delight to make and it’s a privilege to create more chaos for our loyal and loving audience.”

David Livingstone, Calamity Films:

“It’s a great treat to be commissioned for a 50th hour of the madness that is Brassic. All of us cannot wait.”

BAFTA-nominated Brassic is one of Sky’s longest-running comedy series and is produced by Calamity Films and co-created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst.

