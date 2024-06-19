Bookies have mooted some interesting names…

Former GMTV presenter Eamonn Holmes is the 4/7 favourite to appear in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother, according to betideas.com.

The Northern Irishman’s well-documented relationship troubles may have sparked his desire to take on the show and he is the market leader to enter the Big Brother house in 2025.

Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd is next in line at 6/4, with those two the clear market leaders ahead of John Fury (2/1), Rebekah Vardy (2/1), Stuart Broad (11/4), and a host of other big names.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Eamonn Holmes may look to Celebrity Big Brother for a new lease of life in reality TV and he is the likeliest celebrity to be in the lineup for the next series in 2025.

“He and Baby Reindeer star Richard Gadd top the market, although Gadd may be deterred from entering should his former stalker Fiona Harvey, also known as the real-life Martha Scott, make good on her 7/2 odds to appear in the next series.

“Also fancied to enter the house are big names from the sporting world such as Stuart Broad and Tony Bellew, with political representation most likely to come in the form of either Nigel Farage or Boris Johnson.”

To appear in the next edition of Celebrity Big Brother: