The next stop is Weatherfield…

In the ‘moving people’ business it’s a well known fact that Transport for Greater Manchester is constantly contacted asking where the ‘Coronation Street‘ tram stop is, not least as there is a CGI tram in the programme’s titles and a ‘tram stop’ on the show’s set.

Indeed, after the tram crash in 2010’s 50th Anniversary episode, TfGM had almost 300 queries asking if the trams were still running in Manchester, such is the zeitgeist of the world’s longest running soap.

In the ‘real world’ to head towards the ‘The Street’ site for a visit, the nearest stop is the IWM North, a short wander away from the ‘Coronation Street Experience‘, which proudly corners the largest single TV production site in the world.

John Whiston, MD Continuing Drama for ITV Studios:

“We’ve got our very own Weatherfield tram stop where our characters catch a handy tram ‘into town’. And we’ve even very occasionally got a virtual tram going past over our bridge. However we’ve never actually ventured onto Manchester’s Metrolink other than fictionally, so it’s exciting that an actual tram will sport some fine Coronation Street livery. All in the aid of telling people how easy it is to journey to the Coronation Street Experience on a ‘real tram’ so they can walk down those legendary cobbles. Bring flat shoes! “

And from June 19th, you might be arriving in true ‘Corrie style’, as today ITV Studios proudly revealed the most ‘Manc’ transport ever with the launch of the ‘Coronation Street Experience’ tram, a unique homage to the show which will meander across the network for the next 12 months.

Created with visuals from Manchester-based agency ‘Meanwhile’. The ‘insta-trammable’ rolling stock is dressed with a gorgeous mock up of illustrations from the cobbles giving passengers the change to head to Rochdale through the legendary ‘Rovers doors’, arrive at Kingsway through the Kabin door, make their way to the Velopark via Vera and Jack’s infamous clad ‘No. 9 door or rock up at Radcliffe through the entrance to Roys Rolls!

A bit of fun for the city as the summer takes hold and a great way to head towards the ‘Coronation Street Experience’, the team also snuck into the real world briefly as the IWM stop became ‘Weatherfield North’ for the day!

Jurian Van de Meer, EVP Brand Licensing, ITV:

“We are beyond excited to launch the Coronation Street Tram as we celebrate a year of the Coronation Street Experience. We can’t wait to see the reaction from fans in Manchester as this iconic tram rolls through the city, bringing the magic of the Coronation Street Experience to life”

Pete Sommers, TfGM’s Interim Metrolink Network Director, said: “Since opening in 1992 Metrolink has seen several expansions and new stops built, so we were delighted to welcome some of Coronation Street’s residents onto the newly crowned Weatherfield North stop on the Trafford Park Line. Metrolink, like Corrie, is an iconic symbol of Greater Manchester that has gone from strength to strength over the years, so we are delighted to be supporting ITV Studios and the Coronation Street Experience which is just a stone’s throw away from the Imperial War Museum stop.

“Passengers will also have the chance to board the Corrie-themed tram out on the network over the coming months, so I’d urge people to keep an eye out.”