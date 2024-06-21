Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is the official audio partner of Team GB the company today announced…

Global will be broadcasting live from Team GB House, the team’s home-from-home at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mike Gordon, Global’s Chief Commercial Officer:

“We are so delighted to be the official audio partner for Team GB. This year’s Olympics in Paris will be the closest to home since 2012 and it will rekindle the spirit of the Games right across the UK. We know our listeners want to feel part of significant cultural moments and in collaboration with NatWest, this partnership allows us to leverage our strength of bringing fans closer to the action.”

Since London 2012, Team GB House has provided a base in the host city for athletes, their family and friends, and Team GB guests to celebrate throughout the Olympic Games – but Paris 2024 will see Team GB House open to the general public for the first time ever.

With tickets available to purchase now via The Team GB House site, fans have the chance to rub shoulders with Olympians past and present at the stunning Pavillon d’Armenonville, just moments from the buzz of central Paris.

Global presenters, journalists and podcast hosts will be capturing all the excitement and energy from the venue, from behind-the-scenes interviews with Britain’s sporting heroes to live reactions to the biggest moments of the Games and medal celebrations with the athletes themselves. In partnership with NatWest, Team GB’s official banking partner, Heart, Capital and Classic FM will be proudly broadcasting from Team GB House from the day of the Opening Ceremony on the 26th of July until the Closing Ceremony on the 11th of August.

Global Original podcasts including The Sports Agents with Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, and Tom Dean Medal Machine will also produce exclusive episodes from Team GB House.

Tim Ellerton, Team GB’s Commercial Director:

“Team GB House is the ultimate place for fans to get involved in the magic of Paris 2024, so we’re delighted that Global, in partnership with NatWest, will be joining us to give listeners back at home a slice of the action too. We know how much the support of the nation means to our athletes, so having Global’s audience behind them throughout the competition will be invaluable, and we look forward to working together to bring their stories to life.”

In the lead up to Paris 2024, NatWest and Global will be working together with Team GB athletes to deliver a series of inspirational team talks encouraging listeners to go for their goals and to share messages of support as they head out to Paris. Listeners will also be in with a chance of winning amazing Team GB House and Olympic experiences at the Games in Paris – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the momentous event alongside Olympic legends.