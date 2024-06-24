OTD, June 24th 1971

Bev Smith reported on the Zigelair Type 27 car designed and built by John Statham from Derbyshire.

In a former petrol station in the Peak District on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border Statham’s workshop was in action. John Statham was shown working on his car and driving it along lanes in Derbyshire. Bev chats to John to discuss the car’s vintage styling, design and fibreglass body. Smith then has a test drive and gave his opinion on the car which was, at the time, hoped to be sold to the American market.