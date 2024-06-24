London Clown Festival has revealed it’s 2024 line up, a selection of the finest clowns the city, and indeed the world has to offer.

The festival has cemented itself as an annual fixture of the London comedy scene; a festival of physical comedy and clown influenced contemporary performance. Packed with physical comedy and buffoonery London Clown Festival is thrilled to once again bring the best of UK and International clowning to the capital.

Championing the rise of contemporary clowning, London Clown Festival continues to give a platform to a plethora of talented performers specialising in clown and physical performance. The 2024 festival programme sees another exciting, inspiring, and eclectic mix of performers who embody the principals of this timeless art form from countries all over the world.

London Clown Festival have again teamed up with Soho Theatre for the 2024 festival and is delighted to also be working with Jacksons Lane Theatre for the first time.

Another new addition to the 2024 line up will be an immersive event – London Clown Tarot: The Fools Journey, which will see all three floors of the Betsey Trotwood in Farringdon filled with embodied cards of the Tarot major arcana combined with historic clowns to create a new and original deck personified. Audiences will receive a Clown Tarot reading and then quest to meet this card within the spaces to gain some idiotic insight for pure delight as they explore, or they may be side-tracked by games and performances on this unusual evening.

Other highlights include…

The London Clown Festival Opening Cabaret, where you can see a mix of artists from across the festival and maybe choose shows you want to come back to see more of; Fringe favourite and Disney Prince heartthrob of Extraordinary on Disney+, Luke Rollason descends in a swan dive into this physical comedy fantasia of Kings and Clowns, and one absolutely hideous duck in Luke Rollason Luke Rollason Let Down Your Hair.

The perfect mix of theatre and clown in the moving and emotive Neil Frost: The Door; The first solo show from Mexican clown and host of the cult hit Fool’s Moon Cabaret in Paulina Lenoir: Puella Eterna; Following a total sell out run at Edinburgh Fringe, LA based clown ,Bonnie He, brings the show suitable for perverts, feminists and your mom, A Terrible Show For Terrible People; See six clowns compete for the prestigious CLONG award in impossible challenges where the audience decide the winner in The Clong Show.

The critically acclaimed comedy Troll is back in London after their world tour of the irresistibly silly, two-troll clown comedy about connection, scape(goat)ing and being misunderstood; And ridiculous clown variety, Lost Cabaret, featuring the visually absurd, the whimsically witty & the wildly beautiful.

Lost Cabaret is an alt-comedy garden of enchantment that began in London circa 2012 & was instrumental for the growth of many clown artists that you all love today. Lost has bloomed in venues all across the world, selling out festivals from Edinburgh to Adelaide and cities in between.

London Clown Festival was founded in 2016 with the aim to share the joy and exhilaration of clown and physical comedy with a wide breadth of audiences as possible and help to expand the image of clown in the public consciousness.

