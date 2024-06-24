Soapworld
Bookies eye up Brookside and Crossroads comebacks
The Cul-de-sac soap has broken records on the STV Player while the motel saga proved a hit on ITVX…
After over 20 years in the soap wilderness, betting experts are predicting Brookside could make a return to our screens – making the Liverpool-based soap just 2/1 to be remade after recent re-runs of the show broke viewing records on the STV Player.
There is also talk of a school reunion with a Grange Hill movie and thanks to ITV drama Nolly – about the 70s Queen of UK Soap Noele Gordon – there has been a renewed interest in motel serial Crossroads which also proved a chart topper when added to the ITVX classic soap offering. It currently is the only soap to have made a previous two returns in 2001 and 2003 after an original run from 1964 to 1988.
Oddsmakers predict:
-
Brookside the most likely British soap to make comeback at 2/1
-
With movie rumours, Grange Hill also one of the fancies to return at 3/1
-
Former ITV soap Crossroads 6/1 to return for a fourth series
-
Betting suggests Eldorado and Family Affairs won’t be remade
TV Soap Comeback Betting Odds – The Most Likely To Return
Brookside 2/1 (Channel 4)
Grange Hill 3/1 (BBC One / CBBC)
Crossroads 6/1 (ITV)
London Bridge 9/1 (ITV)
Eldorado 12/1 (BBC One)
Take The High Road 12/1 (ITV)
Where The Heart Is 12/1 (ITV)
Family Affairs 16/1 (Channel 5)