The Cul-de-sac soap has broken records on the STV Player while the motel saga proved a hit on ITVX…

After over 20 years in the soap wilderness, betting experts are predicting Brookside could make a return to our screens – making the Liverpool-based soap just 2/1 to be remade after recent re-runs of the show broke viewing records on the STV Player.

There is also talk of a school reunion with a Grange Hill movie and thanks to ITV drama Nolly – about the 70s Queen of UK Soap Noele Gordon – there has been a renewed interest in motel serial Crossroads which also proved a chart topper when added to the ITVX classic soap offering. It currently is the only soap to have made a previous two returns in 2001 and 2003 after an original run from 1964 to 1988.

Sportscasting.com spokesman Andy Newton, reacted to our ‘TV Soap Comeback’ odds saying:

“Soap writing royalty Sir Philip Redmond was responsible for both Brookside & Grange HIll and after many years on the sidelines the oddsmakers are making them the big favourites to be remade.”

Oddsmakers predict:

Brookside the most likely British soap to make comeback at 2/1

With movie rumours, Grange Hill also one of the fancies to return at 3/1

Former ITV soap Crossroads 6/1 to return for a fourth series

Betting suggests Eldorado and Family Affairs won’t be remade

TV Soap Comeback Betting Odds – The Most Likely To Return

Brookside 2/1 (Channel 4)

Grange Hill 3/1 (BBC One / CBBC)

Crossroads 6/1 (ITV)

London Bridge 9/1 (ITV)

Eldorado 12/1 (BBC One)

Take The High Road 12/1 (ITV)

Where The Heart Is 12/1 (ITV)

Family Affairs 16/1 (Channel 5)

