OTD, June 25th 1969

It seems fiction was turning into real life events on this day in ’69, as a Crossroads story featuring witch craft and black magic had caused the television regulator request it be concluded swiftly as it was ‘scaring young children’ but not as spooked as Reverend Moorehouse who had discovered his Bewdley church had been host to devil worshippers.

Reporter for ATV Midlands News Sue Jay interviewed Reverend Moorehouse about the black magic practices in his church including black feathers that had been left behind following a night of devil worship.