With Billy and the rest of the Mitchells pointing the finger of suspicion at him, Stevie is on a mission to track down the thief who stole Lola’s charity money.

Will fiercely defends Stevie to Phil and storms off when Phil won’t entertain Stevie’s innocence. Seeing his grandson heading home, Stevie follows Will and gets him to admit what he did.

Stevie counsels Will to confess and loses his temper when Will refuses. In a moment of madness, Will knocks Stevie over and rushes off, leaving his grandad motionless on the floor.

Meanwhile, Patrick and Denise worry about Yolande as she prepares for a visit from the police. Yolande is devastated when DS Page explains there’s not enough evidence to charge Pastor Clayton.

Elsewhere, Maya tries to win over Jean as she watches the England match with Harvey.

Also, Sharon convinces Zack to get involved in the youth boxing tournament, and he tries to get Nugget and Avani to sign up.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now