Anastacia heads to the UK for thirteen dates…

Pop icon Anastacia has today announced a huge European tour for 2025, introducing the ‘Not That Kind’ tour.

The mammoth tour marks 25 years since Anastacia’s debut studio album which was released in 2000. Anastacia first broke through in Europe with smash hit ‘I’m Outta Love’ which featured on the album, and the star has continued to have global success ever since. The tour will see the biggest voice in pop visit Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Ireland, The Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland and the UK.

Speaking of the tour, Anastacia:

“I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family. I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Tickets go on general sale Friday 5th July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk.

UK TOUR DATES

16/04/25 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

17/04/25 – Bath, UK – Forum

19/04/25 – Swansea, UK – Arena

22/04/25 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

23/04/25 – Belfast, UK – Ulster Hall

25/04/25 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

27/04/25 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre

28/04/25 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

30/04/25 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

01/05/25 – Nottingham, UK – Royal Concert Hall

03/05/25 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

04/05/25 – York, UK – Barbican

06/05/25 – London, UK– The London Palladium