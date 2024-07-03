It’s been almost twenty years since she last appeared on EastEnders, but the infamous Chrissie Watts is on her way back to our screens later this autumn as Tracy-Ann Oberman reprises the role for a short stint.

Chrissie famously left Walford in December 2005 after she was imprisoned for the murder of husband, Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

On returning to EastEnders, Tracy-Ann Oberman said:

“Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite so, when Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance. The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.”

In a bid to protect their freedom, Chrissie alongside Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) buried Den under the floor of The Vic barrel store and Chrissie lived for months under false pretences with Den’s beloved adoptive daughter, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and his son Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman).

Accomplice Sam was initially held responsible for the crime after she drunkenly dug up Den’s body on Sharon and Dennis’ wedding day, but Chrissie’s actions were soon uncovered when Phil (Steve McFadden) and Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp) returned to the Square in a bid to free their sister, and Chrissie has been imprisoned ever since.

Although Chrissie only resided in Walford for just over a year-and-a-half during her last stint, Chrissie left a whole heap of drama in her wake, and a long list of enemies. From hacking off Kate Mitchell’s (Jill Halfpenny) hair after she discovered the affair between her and husband Den, to finding herself on the receiving end of Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) wrath for getting daughter Zoe caught up in his murder, there are many people in Walford who were glad to see the back of her.

However, Chrissie’s biggest enemy during her time in the Square came in the form of Den’s beloved ‘Princess’, Sharon, when Chrissie learnt the hard way that in Den’s world, his daughter always came first…

With the circumstances relating to her return currently under wraps it remains to be seen why the notorious Chrissie Watts is back, but one thing is for certain, there are sure to be fireworks…

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said:

“I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Tracy-Ann back to the iconic role of Chrissie Watts. Although the character hasn’t been seen on screen for almost twenty years, Chrissie is cemented in EastEnders’ rich history for her murder of Walford’s most infamous villain, and Sharon’s beloved father, Dirty Den. I’m keeping tight-lipped on the exact circumstances relating to her return for the time being, but what I can promise is that it’s never quiet when Chrissie Watts is around.”

Tracy-Ann has already started filming, and her scenes will appear on screen in the autumn.

EastEnders Monday-Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer