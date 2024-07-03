Brand new four-part character comedy show, Time Of The Week, produced by DLT Entertainment will begin airing on BBC Radio 4 from 6th July.

Created by award-winning comedian and former BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour producer Lorna Rose Treen and Jonathan Oldfield, Time Of The Week parodies live women’s current affairs and talk shows and stars BAFTA award winning actress Sian Clifford, who will play self-obsessed host Chloe Slack.

Presented as a live radio show, with the pressures and battles that brings – each episode contains interviews, location reports and features, as well as panel discussions and voice notes from listeners.

Championing ridiculous ideas and bold new characters, Time Of The Week warps the shows being parodied into surreal and satirical shapes – you’ll hear Chloe speak to the first woman to put her whole forearm into her mouth, an MP campaigning to ban the menopause and a woman who has had so much plastic surgery she now looks like a car.

As well as Sian Clifford, Lorna Rose Treen and Jonathan Oldfield, the series features an ensemble cast including Ada Player Alice Cockayne, Aruhan Galieva, Em Prendergast, Jodie Mitchell, Mofé Akàndé, Sara Segovia.

As well as Jonathan and Lorna, the writing team includes Alice Cockayne, Catherine Brinkworth, Jodie Mitchell, Priya Hall and Will Hughes.