If you’re not interested in current politics ITN has an alternative this evening…

It might be a night, if the polls are right, a big night for Labour across the UK in 2024’s General Election today. But what about previous glories and failures? ITN has dug into its archive to provide an evening that brings an Alternative Election Night.

The news service, which launched first on ITV in September 1955, will from 9.45 pm this evening (4 July 2024) begin showing a spectacular mashup of every ITN overnight election programme from 1959 to 1997 – the last time Labour romped home with a massive majority led by Tony Blair.

Also, see the huge success of the Conservatives in 1979 when Margaret Thatcher promised a bright new future…

Names such as Alastair Burnet, Leonard Parkin, Anna Ford, Jon Snow, Martyn Lewis, Peter Snow and Peter Sissons all hosted and reported for ITN Election coverage and many of those faces will be seen tonight in a retro polling programme.

“ITN Archive’s Alternative Election Night, throughout the night, will bring you the most iconic moments from British electoral history, as well as the most characterful ITN election night programming from over the years.” – ITN

The Alternative Election Night can be seen on ITN’s YouTube channel from 9.45 pm here.