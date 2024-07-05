Steve Pemberton, Sharon Rooney, Ben Willbond and Conleth Hill join the cast…

The comedy that revolves around a crime scene cleaner returns for a third series and features a fresh lineup of guest stars and even more colossal crime scenes to tackle. Joining Greg Davies as Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead is Steve Pemberton (Inside No 9), Sharon Rooney (Barbie), Ben Willbond (Ghosts), and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).

Greg Davies:

“I am so delighted to be back wading around in blood. We have made sure that Wicky has some bizarre characters to deal with this series. Looking forward to sweating in a scene of crime suit and wearing the earring that my nieces find so cringe.”

Written by and starring Greg Davies the six-part series follows Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work – he is a crime-scene cleaner responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime. When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people, from the victims’ relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans…

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy for the BBC:

“We couldn’t be happier to introduce our fantastic cast for the upcoming season of The Cleaner. Greg and SHUK have done a terrific job finding some top comedy talent for Wicky to bounce off, figuratively speaking.”