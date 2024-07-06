From drama to comedy, documentaries, entertainment and more…

There’s lots to look forward to this week on iPlayer with new arrivals added today (Sat 6 July).

New comedy drama Spent stars Michelle de Swarte as a former catwalk model on the run, mainly from herself; while crime thriller The Turkish Detective offers hope and humour in a dangerous world, based on the best-selling novel series by Barabara Nadel. In another thriller arriving on iPlayer this week, follow Vera as she aims to uncover what happened to her missing brother twenty years ago in End of Summer.

Music fans can tune into Scotland’s biggest music festival live from Glasgow, TRNSMT, as sell-out crowds flock to see headliners including Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris. Elsewhere, 1Xtra Album Launch Party with Bashy: performed in the iconic BBC Maida Vale studios and hosted by BBC 1Xtra, features some very special guests.

Also new in this week, go behind the scenes at one of the world’s top-performing stables in Horsepower; get ready for series two of We Hunt Together; and learn new recipes with Jamie Oliver’s son Buddy in Cooking Buddies.